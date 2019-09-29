OCAL NAACP to give president’s award to Oceanside’s Hidden Figure at annual awards gala

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., the North San Diego County NAACP will host its 54th Annual Blue and Gold Freedom Fund Awards Gala at the Westin Carlsbad Resort and spa, 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad CA 92008.

The Blue & Gold Freedom Fund Awards Gala is an annual black-tie ceremony that has long been one of NSDC NAACP’s most prestigious events.

It’s a perfect opportunity to recognize individuals, organizations, churches, and servicemen, who have made extraordinary contributions through their leadership to empowering others not only in NorthSan Diego County but afar, to include legendary Apollo 11 & NASA engineer, Shelby Jacobs.



Please join us along with other community and business leaders; clergy, city officials just to name a few, for an evening to remember.

Tickets are $90.00 in advance and $100.00 after October 4, 2019. Table sponsorships are $1,000.00, and program ads range from $30.00 to $500.00.

For more information, advertisement and tickets contact the NAACP office at 760.754.9686 or visit the website at www.nsdcnaacp.org

