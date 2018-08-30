Directed by Rosina Reynolds

September 5th – 30th, 2018

A Ghostly Comedy…The beloved smash hit of the London and Broadway stages conjures its way to North Coast Rep for a spirited and hilarious evening in Noël Coward’s BLITHE SPIRIT. A socialite novelist, an eccentric medium, an unforgiving ex-wife and a shrewish spouse create supernatural hijinks in this world-class comedy. You are summoned for an otherworldly evening of theatre overflowing with wit, sophistication and effervescent fun.

Box Office: (858) 481-1055 "Indisputable comic masterpiece" – The Daily Telegraph