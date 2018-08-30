Loading...
Blithe Spirit – By Noël Coward

August 30, 2018

Directed by Rosina Reynolds
September 5th – 30th, 2018
A Ghostly Comedy…The beloved smash hit of the London and Broadway stages conjures its way to North Coast Rep for a spirited and hilarious evening in Noël Coward’s BLITHE SPIRIT. A socialite novelist, an eccentric medium, an unforgiving ex-wife and a shrewish spouse create supernatural hijinks in this world-class comedy. You are summoned for an otherworldly evening of theatre overflowing with wit, sophistication and effervescent fun.

Buy Your Tickets TODAY!
Box Office: (858) 481-1055

“Indisputable comic masterpiece”  – The Daily Telegraph

Click on Video to Meet Our Cast!
intimate theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre
987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D Solana Beach, CA
(858) 481-1055 | northcoastrep.org
