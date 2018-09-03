Blind Surfers Hit the Beach in the 23rd Annual Lions Blind Surf Event

Sponsored by the Encinitas Lions Club..

CARLSBAD: On September 9, 2018 , the 23rd annual and largest of it’s kind, Encinitas Lions Blind Surfing Event for the sight impaired will be held at South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last year we hosted over 50 visually impaired from San Diego, Los Angeles and Orange counties. They will once again have the opportunity to experience our famous shorelines from a surfer’s point of view. Urban Surf 4Kids and Stella Maris Surf Association, with the support of our local certified surfers, will instruct and assist our blind and sight-impaired participants in the water and challenge them to balance atop surfboards.

We will have visually impaired surfers from across San Diego county and some who have registered as far away San Francisco, Culver City and Calabasas.

Lions’ Clubs though out San Diego County will provide transportation for our guests to and from the beach. The Encinitas Lions Club will serve breakfast and a BBQ lunch, sponsored by McDonald’s, Tip Top Market and Hansen’s Surf Shop. Free commemorative T-Shirts will be distributed to all participants and volunteers.

Since Helen Keller challenged the Lions to be “Knights of the Blind” they have helped were needed. Urban Surf 4Kids helps homeless and orphan children realize their potential.

Directions: In Carlsbad, from the 5 Freeway, take the Poinsettia turn off, go west to Pacific Coast Highway. Turn left (south) and proceed about two miles to South Ponto Beach.

For more information contact: Robert Mangini, Encinitas Lions Club at (760) 436 7338 – blindsurfersmail@gmail.com