Blind Community Center Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, September 21, at 10:00 a.m., during our Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, the Blind Community Center of San Diego will be recognized as the newest partner of Live Well San Diego!

By becoming a partner with Live Well San Diego, the Blind Community Center of San Diego will join a network of like-minded organizations dedicated to enhancing quality of life for members of our community and be able to bring our programs to a greater number of blind and low vision people who previously have not heard about us. These programs include craft classes, games, music, parties, dance, yoga, field trips, martial arts and more.

Live Well San Diego offers the BCCSD an opportunity to provide health and wellness workshops in addition to traditional programs. Together we can offer community members opportunities to stay physically and mentally stimulated by learning new things which helps to keep them active and engaged. People who are engaged and active lead happier and healthier lives. By staying healthier longer, the blind and visually impaired continue to be contributing members of the community.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at the Blind Community Center In Balboa Park, 1805 Upas Street San Diego. Saturday September 21st 7 am to noon. at 10 am a presentation by Live Well San Diego. Breakfast is $7.00

PANCAKES SERVED WITH CHOICE OF:

#1 SCRAMBLED EGGS, SAUSAGE & HASHBROWNS

#2 BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY

#3 BREAKFAST BURRITO

OR #4 CHEESY MEXICAN EGG BAKE, SAUSAGE & HASHBROWNS

Beverage choices:

ORANGE JUICE, COFFEE, HOT TEA OR WATER

Opportunity Drawings – All Proceeds Benefit the BCC Transportation Fund

Have Breakfast with us and then Visit Balboa Park, the Museums, or the Famous San Diego Zoo. Everyone Welcome!

For more information or to volunteer, please email: info@bccsd.org