Blake Amiatu Paces El Camino in Division II First Round Win

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-El Camino High School-Oceanside, CA-5-10-17: After snapping a 2 game losing streak the Wildcats of El Camino High School got back on the winning track as they improve their record to 11-6 on 4 goals by Blake Amiatu, 3 each by Dan Ortner and Jagger Knapp, 2 by Garrett Brubaker as they defeated the 13-8 Buccaneers of Mission Bay High School by a 19-1 score in the first round of the Division II CIF Boys Lacrosse Tournament

The Buccaneers got their only goal at 1:40 in the second period as DeShaun Bailey fed to Huntley Castner for the score.

Saves in the nets for El Camino’s Nick Bienduga recorded 13 saves and for Mission Bay’s Logan Turbes with 7.

The Wildcats will be at Patrick Henry High School in a quarter final round game on Saturday, May 13 at 7:00 pm