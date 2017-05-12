Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Blake Amiatu Paces El Camino in Division II First Round Win

Blake Amiatu Paces El Camino in Division II First Round Win

By   /  May 12, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-El Camino High School-Oceanside, CA-5-10-17:  After snapping a 2 game losing streak the Wildcats of El Camino High School got back on the winning track as they improve their record to 11-6 on 4 goals by Blake Amiatu, 3 each by Dan Ortner and Jagger Knapp, 2 by Garrett Brubaker as they defeated the 13-8 Buccaneers of Mission Bay High School by a 19-1 score in the first round of the Division II CIF Boys Lacrosse Tournament

The Buccaneers got their only goal at 1:40 in the second period as DeShaun Bailey fed to Huntley Castner for the score.
Saves in the nets for El Camino’s Nick Bienduga recorded 13 saves and for Mission Bay’s Logan Turbes with 7.
The Wildcats will be at Patrick Henry High School in a quarter final round game on Saturday, May 13 at 7:00 pm
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Cal State San Marcos baseball

Read More →