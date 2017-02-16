Black History Month Film Screening & Discussion At Vista Library

The North County African American Women’s Association is pleased to partner with the Vista Library in celebrating Black History Month by hosting a screening of an Oscar award winning movie starring Sandra Bullock and Don Cheadle (R, 2004). A discussion led by Trish Vernazza, MA, and Dr. Matti Dobbs, PhD will follow the screening. The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 25 in the Vista Library’s Community Room.

The NCAAWA began about 22 years ago with eleven members with a grant from the Department of Education. Its purpose was “to support young and adult women for access to and re-entry opportunities into vocational and occupational careers.” First Vice President Alma Sisco-Smith says that this month’s program gives the NCAAWA “the opportunity to increase awareness about the contributions that Blacks have made to the world, especially to the United States of America.”

Two of the NCAAWA members will be facilitating the discussion. Dr. Matti Dobbs is a dynamic, inspirational speaker and author of the Amazon best-selling book Soaring: Living Empowered and Joyful. She is co-spiritual director of the Center for Spiritual Living in Carlsbad and Professor Emerita, San Diego State University. Her PhD is from University of Southern California, Los Angeles. Trish Vernazza is a Humanitarian, Artist, Board Certified Art Therapist and Licensed Marriage Family Therapist with a private practice in Carlsbad, Calif. She is the author of Women, Art, and Mental Illness, gaining valuable experience working with incarcerated women and men, and is a strong advocate of mental services for all.

Please join us to watch this critically-acclaimed movie and for the insightful discussion afterwards. For more information about the event please contact the Vista Branch Library at (760) 643-5100. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.