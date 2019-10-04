Bizarre, Special and Unique Holidays For October

TR Robertson — The following is a list of month long, special weeks and specific day celebrations for the month of October for you to pick and choose from for celebrations you might want to enjoy for the month.
Month Long Celebrations
- ~ Adopt-a-Shelter Dog Month
- ~ American Pharmacist Month
- ~ Apple Jack Month
- ~ Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- ~ Clergy Appreciation Month
- ~ Computer Learning Month
- ~ Cookie Month
- ~ Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- ~ Eat Country Ham Month
- ~ International Drum Month
- ~ National Diabetes Month
- ~ National Pizza Month
- ~ National Vegetarian Month
- ~ National Popcorn Popping Month
- ~ Seafood Month
Special Weeks
- Week 1 – Get Organized Week
- Week 1 – Customer Service Week
- Week 2 – Fire Prevention Week
- Week 2 – Pet Peeve Week
- The 14-20 – Earth Sciences Week
- Week 3 – Pastoral Care Week
October – Special Days
- 1 – International Coffee Day, International Day for the Elderly, National Homemade Cookies Day, World Vegetarian Day, Balloons Around the World Day
- 2 – National Custodial Worker Day, National Kale Day, Name Your Car Day, Phileas Fogg Wager Day
- 3 – National Boyfriends Day, Techies Day, Virus Appreciation Day
- 4 – National Golf Day, National Frappe Day, World Smile Day, Taco Day
- 5 – Do Something Nice Day, International Frugal Fun Day, World Card Making Day, World Teacher’s Day, Astronomy Day
- 6 – Come and Take It Day, Mad Hatter Day, Oktoberfest Day, Physician Assistant Day
- 7 – Bald and Free Day,
- 8 – American Touch Tag Day, Pierogi Day, Yom Kippur
- 9 – Curious Events Day, Emergency Nurses Day, Fire Prevention Day, Leif Erikson Day, Moldy Cheese Day, Take Your Teddy Bear to Work Day
- 10 – International Newspaper Carrier Day, National Angel Food Cake Day, Handbag Day
- 11 – National Fossil Day, World Egg Day
- 12 – Cookbook Launch Day, Old Farmer’s Day, Moment of Frustration Day, National Gumbo Day
- 13 – International Skeptics Day, Sukkot (at sundown, date varies)
- 14 – Be Bald and Free Day, Columbus Day, National Dessert Day
- 15 – White Cane Safety Day, I Love Lucy Day
- 16 – Bosses Day, Dictionary Day
- 17 – National Pasta Day, Wear Something Gaudy Day
- 18 – No Beard Day, Chocolate Cupcake Day
- 19 – Sweetest Day, Evaluate Your Life Day
- 20 – Brandied Fruit Day, International Sloth Day
- 21 – Babbling Day, Count Your Blessings Day, National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day
- 22 – National Nut Day, Caps Lock Day
- 23 – National Mole Day, Ty Talk Show Host Day
- 24 – National Bologna Day, United Nations Day
- 25 – Punk for a Day Day, World Pasta Day, Frankenstein Friday
- 26 – Make a Difference Day, National Make a Difference Day, National Mincemeat Day
- 27 – Hindu Diwali Day (date varies), Mother-in-Law Day, National Tell a Story Day, Navy Day, American Beer Day
- 28 – Plush Animal Lover’s Day, International Animation Day
- 29 – Hermit Day, National Frankenstein Day, Internet Day
- 30 – Mischief Night, Magic Day
- 31 – Halloween, Increase Your Psychic Powers Day
Pick the days you want to celebrate or the days you can help someone or the days you simply want to have fun with.