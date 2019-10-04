Bizarre, Special and Unique Holidays For October

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — The following is a list of month long, special weeks and specific day celebrations for the month of October for you to pick and choose from for celebrations you might want to enjoy for the month.

Month Long Celebrations

~ Adopt-a-Shelter Dog Month

~ American Pharmacist Month

~ Apple Jack Month

~ Breast Cancer Awareness Month

~ Clergy Appreciation Month

~ Computer Learning Month

~ Cookie Month

~ Domestic Violence Awareness Month

~ Eat Country Ham Month

~ International Drum Month

~ National Diabetes Month

~ National Pizza Month

~ National Vegetarian Month

~ National Popcorn Popping Month

~ Seafood Month

Special Weeks

Week 1 – Get Organized Week

Week 1 – Customer Service Week

Week 2 – Fire Prevention Week

Week 2 – Pet Peeve Week

The 14-20 – Earth Sciences Week

Week 3 – Pastoral Care Week

October – Special Days

1 – International Coffee Day, International Day for the Elderly, National Homemade Cookies Day, World Vegetarian Day, Balloons Around the World Day

Pick the days you want to celebrate or the days you can help someone or the days you simply want to have fun with.