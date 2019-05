Join the California Center for The Arts, Escondido celebrating 25 years of sparking creativity + Igniting Connection. Birthday Season Kickoff Cocktail, June 7th 6-7 pm in the Museum Gallery 1

Season sneak previews, Birthday Inspired Cocktails, Surprise Reveals., and of course cupcakes! At 7 pm join us in the Lyric Court with live music from Streetlight Cadence, Food trucks, Full bar, Kids activities, and more!

RSVP by May 31 to Ely Ramos eramos@artcenter.org