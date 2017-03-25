BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR LIBRARY MASCOT

SPLASH, AND TWINKLETIME CONCERT

The Oceanside Public Library is pleased to announce that Splash, our fun-loving starfish mascot, is turning 10! Join us in celebrating this milestone. Children of all ages are invited to Splash’s Birthday Party and TwinkleTime Concert on Saturday April 8, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the Oceanside Public Library Civic Center Community Rooms, 330 North Coast Highway. Twinkle and her friends provide a safe and fun environment where children dance and sing along to catchy, hummable pop tunes that get everyone “Movin’ and Groovin.” Get ready to Blink 3 Times because it’s Twinkle Time! So much fun, and cake too!

How did Splash come to be the Oceanside Public Library’s mascot? As the first step in the creation of Splash ten years ago, the library staff voted on an animal that most represented what the library was to the people of Oceanside. The starfish was chosen because of its ocean habitat, non-threatening stature, and its many arms are helpful to participate in the numerous services the library has to offer. In celebration of its new mascot, the library held a naming contest, resulting in nearly 1000 submissions, and these were narrowed down to five options for a popular vote and Splash won. Splash is so excited to see you at his party!

This event is free, open to the public, and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information on Library programs and services, please contact the library at 760-435-5600 or visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org.