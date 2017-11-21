Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends at California Center for the Arts

BILL MURRAY, JAN VOGLER & FRIENDS PRESENT NEW WORLDS,

A ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE DEC. 1ST!

Escondido, CA. – November 17, 2017 — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is extremely proud to present legendary actor Bill Murray, and distinguished cellist Jan Vogler, as they perform an evening of music, poetry, and entertainment in a SOLD-OUT show!

Beloved comedian and actor, Bill Murray, takes the stage in a rare live performance, as singer and narrator to this exquisite evening you’re not soon to forget. As star of classic films like Ghostbusters, Groundhog’s Day, and Lost in Translation, Mr. Murray uses his famous charm and wit to bring to life classic literature and sing some of his favorite songs.

Joining Mr. Murray is world-renowned German cellist Jan Vogler. Mr. Vogler has performed all over the world recently as a featured soloist with the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra, and performed the Britten Concerto with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Vogler was the youngest principal cellist in the history of the Staatskapelle Dresden Orchestra, at age 20, and has since gone on to win several awards including the 2014 Echo Klassik Instrumentalist of the Year.

Along with violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, Vogler and Murray breathe new life into songs by Foster, Gershwin, and Bernstein, as well as classic American poetry and prose.

This rare and wonderful evening hits the California Center for the Arts, Dec. 1st at 7:30pm, in the beautiful Concert Hall.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.