Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition Fundraiser

On behalf of the Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition (BSCC) On behalf of the Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition (BSCC) , a non-profit organization who focuses on preserving the dignity and well being of labor and sexually exploited men, women, and children through prevention, intervention, and education.

We are holding a fundraiser in San Marcos, CA on Saturday, April 8th, 2017 and need your help in obtaining items for our silent auction and raffle.

The event will be held at the San Marcos Civic Center located at 3 Civic Center Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069.

We are grateful for any contributions you can offer.

We also have sponsorships available for the following amounts;

$100 – (Non-Profit Only) Table top,One Meal Ticket and Name on Program.

$250 – Table Top, Two Meal Tickets and Name on Program.

$1,000 – Table top, Banner On Wall, Microphone Access (2 Minutes), Program, Social Media – Two Meal Tickets and will be named Premier Sponsor.

Please contact Beatriz (BB) Alexander at Phone: 619-865-1909 aloha@bbalexander.biz for sponsorship information.