BIKE TO WORK DAY PIT STOPS DRAW MORE THAN 10,500 VISITS

Bike to Work Day across San Diego County was enthusiastically embraced by commuters this morning, with pit stops recording more than 10,500 visits from bike riders who stopped by to enjoy everything from donuts and Clif bars to Suja Juice and coffee.

The SANDAG iCommute program organized 100 pit stops from Oceanside to San Ysidro and from Downtown San Diego to Lakeside. The pit stops were staffed by volunteers who provided encouragement, refreshments, and snacks. Those who registered for Bike to Work Day throughiCommuteSD.com also received a free commemorative Bike to Work Day 2017 t-shirt.

Photos from the event can be viewed at Facebook.com/iCommuteSD. Everyone is encouraged to go to the page to enter and/or vote for their favorite Bike to Work Day pit stop, bike commuter, and bike commuter group.

The annual event aims to demonstrate that commuting to work by bike is a fun, environmentally friendly, and cost-saving alternative to driving. Via its GO by BIKE program, SANDAG encourages everyone to ride their bikes regularly as a means of transportation – whether it’s to work, to school, or to run errands.

Bike to Work Day 2017 was supported by: Clif Bar, Suja Juice, GoGo squeeZ, Cycle Quest, Revolution Bike Shop, Velofix, Mission Trails Bike Shop, Moment Bicycles, DecoBike, San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, and SportRX.

About iCommute:…Powered by SANDAG and in cooperation with the 511 transportation information service, iCommute is the Transportation Demand Management (TDM) program for the San Diego region. iCommute encourages use of transportation alternatives to help reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. For more information about biking and other alternative transportation programs, visit iCommuteSD.com.

About SANDAG…The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.