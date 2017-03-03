Bike To Work Day Moves To Third Thursday In May

APPLY NOW TO HOST A PIT STOP

The region’s Bike to Work Day, put on annually by SANDAG, will occur on a Thursday this year (May 18), instead of on a Friday as in years past, making it a little easier for employers and employees to participate.

The change to Thursday is based on feedback from event participants. For example, some of them indicated that they worked compressed workweeks or 9/80 schedules and routinely had Friday off.

Each year thousands choose to GO by BIKE the morning of Bike to Work Day. With more than 1,340 miles of bikeways, the San Diego region is one of the best places in the country for people to commute on two wheels.

In addition to sunshine and fresh air, San Diegans have extra incentives to use pedal power on Bike to Work Day.

On that special day, riders are greeted at 100 pit stops countywide, where they can receive a free t-shirt, refreshments, snacks, and encouragement from pit stop volunteers.

Organizations interested in hosting a pit stop this year are asked to apply online now through March 31. Pit stop applications will be evaluated based on set criteria versus a first-come, first-served basis (as was the case in the past). For evaluation criteria and application instructions, visit the Bike Month web page.

People interested in participating in Bike to Work Day 2017 may register online beginning March 15. Visit the Bike Month web page for more details.

