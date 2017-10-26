Bike & Walk Carlsbad October Events

|
Walk the Denk Tank Trail
When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Denk Tank Mountain Trail (7301 Sitio Salvia, Carlsbad 92009)
Admission: Free
What: The Walk+Bike group will be walking another one of the city’s beautiful trails, located in eastern portion of Carlsbad. We will meet at the trail head on Sitio Salvia and walk a steep unpaved trail for 2.5 miles. The trail is difficult with many inclines, declines and loose gravel. Come prepared to enjoy nature, mingle with friends and neighbors.
Transit + Bike to CicloSDias Sunday
When: Sunday, October 29, 8 a.m.
Where: Meet in the Carlsbad Village Train Station (2775 State St., Carlsbad)
What: Come join us for a Coaster ride to downtown San Diego to enjoy another OPEN STREETS event – CicloSDias, featuring food, shopping, live music and fun for all ages. We will ride the coaster to Santa Fe Depot and ride together from there to the event route. Check out the event flier, and mark your calendars for this exciting event!