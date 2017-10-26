Bike & Walk Carlsbad October Events

Transit + Bike to CicloSDias Sunday When: Sunday, October 29, 8 a.m. Where: Meet in the Carlsbad Village Train Station ( 2775 State St., Carlsbad What: Come join us for a Coaster ride to downtown San Diego to enjoy another OPEN STREETS event – CicloSDias , featuring food, shopping, live music and fun for all ages. We will ride the coaster to Santa Fe Depot and ride together from there to the event route. Check out the event flier , and mark your calendars for this exciting event! More info