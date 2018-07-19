Biggest Classic Car Show in North County

Vista, CA —- Summer just got a whole lot hotter! Vista Rod Run returns for its 29th year on Sunday August 5, 2018 to historic Main Street. The highly sought-after tradition is hosted by Vista Village Business Association and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thirty trophies will be awarded at the close of the event.

The infamous “Rumblefest” draws over 5,000 fans eager to check out hundreds of classic and custom hot rods, street rods, muscle cars and trucks. The hip and historic Main Street rich in character and personality will showcase some of the finest and most unique vintage hand-built artistry from all over Southern California. Each year more and more car clubs and solo riders come out and experience one of the best shows for the entire family.

PDT, Inc will be returning as this year’s event sponsor. TJ Crossman Auto Repair will be giving away a used car to a family in need. The winner will be announced at the show. TJ Crossman Auto Repair is dedicated to giving back to the community.

There will also be a drawing for some great prizes for example, massages, oil changes, moonlight tickets, and car parts. All proceeds from raffle will benefit Vista Teen Outreach, Hunger Hurts. Be sure to check out all the popular restaurants and breweries like When Pigs Fly, Mother’s Provisions and the newly opened “Miko Sushi, Swamis and Raising Canes”

There is still time to enter your vehicle. Vista Rod Run is open to all Pre-’74 Makes and Models Contestants who return their registration form along with a $30.00 participant fee before July 13th will receive a free event t-shirt. Car clubs registering a group of 10 or more cars will have spots reserved. Everyone receives a dash plaque and raffle ticket for entering. T-shirts will be available to purchase for $12.00.

Online car/vendor registration can be found at vistarodrun2018.eventbrite.com More information can be found on www.VistaRodRun.com or email: info@VistaRodRun.com 760-390-2932. Spectators are free.

Come out and experience history in motion at the Vista Rod Run.