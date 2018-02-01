Big Jim Delivers

Pat Murphy….Panther Students got the day off when Vista High School hosted a Professional Development Day for Classified employees. Well not all the students, because students from the ASB were on hand selling donuts and muffins. This more than just another student day off, it was also another big day for Big Jim’s 395 Grill.

However, when lunch time rolled around, the ASB donuts and muffins weren’t going to make the grade. Learning can stir up an appetite and then protein is needed. That’s when big help is needed. That’s when you need a man who can do big things when it comes to lunch. That’s when you need to call Big Jim.

The event Coordinator, Layla, called Big Jim. Big Jim’s 395 Grill on East Vista Way to make and deliver the best sandwiches in North County. Jim responded to Layla’s call and at 11:30 am he backed in a rental truck by the cafeteria windows. HR Directors, Rachel and Shari along with others from the School District office helped Big Jim unload the 685 freshly made deli sandwiches.

Photos by Pay Murphy

Big Jim usually has to close his business for a few hours while he prepares this many sandwiches. His military background gives him the needed organizational skills to pull this mission off. The kitchen at Big Jim’s 395 Grill looks like a sandwich factory. He lines up the bread slices in a perfectly straight line and then comes back along the counter piling the bread high with meat and cheese.

Big Jim made four different sandwiches for the day, Turkey on wheat bread and on squaw bread and Veggie on wheat and squaw. Each sandwich was then carefully packed with a pickle, chips and a cookie in large Styrofoam containers to keep the sandwiches fresh. This creates a lot of volume and that is why Big Jim resorted to using a rental truck and moving boxes for the transport of the sandwiches.

This is the 6th year the School District has held this big event. It began last September when the Classified Employees in the VUSD were sent questionnaires that surveyed their interests and needs. Based on the feedback, the HR staff lined up presenters and vendors for this one day event. Classes like Food Handling, Healthy Cooking, First Aid, CPR, Ergonomics, and How to Google are devised for the event. Some of the Professional Staff require these classes to maintain licenses. The Panther school cafeteria windows were used to provide 7 check-in windows and 3 help windows for the attendees that came from campus’ all over the school district.

The cartons containing the box lunches were quickly unloaded and almost as quickly they were consumed. At the end of the day the Classified workers had accomplished their lessons and satisfied their hunger in a big way.

