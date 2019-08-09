Big Book And Media Sale August 17th In Oceanside

Oceanside, CA — The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library will hold a Books and Media (BAM!) Sale fundraiser on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., behind the Civic Center Library at 602 Civic Center Drive in Oceanside.

A tremendous selection of books will be available at the sale. Categories include literature, fiction, non-fiction, foreign language, biographies, history, law, paperbacks, children’s, textbooks and much, much more!

Members of the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library can shop early from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the best selection. Membership applications will be available on site. The sale opens for the general public at 10:00 a.m.

Through their fundraising efforts, the Friends of the Oceanside Library generously support many Library programs and services, as well as purchase much needed books and materials for the Library. For more information on the book sale or the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, please call 760-435-5560, or visit www.oplfriends.org.