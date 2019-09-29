Better Choice Measure Earns Carlsbad Chamber Endorsement

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce recognizes need for new homes and economic benefit

SAN DIEGO, CA (September, 2019) –The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce announced its official endorsement of the Better Choice Measure to permit up to 2,135 new homes in North San Diego County in support of local working families and businesses.

“The Better Choice Measure supports our local families and the more than 283,000 jobs in North San Diego County,” said Bret Schanzenbach, President & CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. “It will create what are needed most in North County: affordably-priced new homes, improvements to local infrastructure, significant open space and publicly-accessible parks and trails.”

If approved in March 2020, the Better Choice Measure would permit up to 2,135 new homes, 62% of which will be affordably-priced for San Diego County’s working families. It would result in one of the County’s first carbon neutral communities that also includes 36 acres of parks, 19 miles of public trails and 1,209 acres of preserved open space. The Better Choice Measure is a better choice for the development of privately owned land when compared to the County’s current General Plan designation permitting up to two million square feet of commercial space and 99 estate homes.

“We are proud to join the robust coalition of supporters across San Diego County calling for a YES vote on the Better Choice Measure,” said Schanzenbach. “It’s absolutely clear that Better Choice provides the superior housing, infrastructure and fire safety benefits our region desperately needs, when compared to the current General Plan designation.”

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce joins a broad coalition of supporters including the San Diego North Economic Development Council, Cal FIRE Fighters of Local #2881, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of San Diego County, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce.

The Better Choice Measure will provide significant benefits for the local community, including $56 million in local road improvements and $4.4 million in funding for fire safety and prevention measures, among others. It is also expected to generate an economic impact of $1.06 billion and create 6,280 construction jobs during the 10-year build-out period.