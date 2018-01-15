Bets Malone Broadway The BROADWay Opens Moonlight’s Club M For 2018 Season

TR Robertson….Vista’s own Bets Malone opened the 2018 Club M season with rousing performance of her favorite ladies of Broadway songs to a full house on the Moonlight Amphitheatre Stage. Using a new format for the first show of 2018, audience members had a chance of purchasing table seating, where a variety of appetizers were served, or purchasing seating with bar service or standing room only belly bar locations.

For Club M, Bets Malone, along with Moonlight resident Musical Director and Pianist Elan McMahan, performed a number of Broadway musical numbers of Bets favorite leading ladies of Broadway who have inspired her and helped shape her musical and theatrical career. Bets is a highly successful and award winning vocalist and actress who has appeared in numerous productions around the nation. Her San Diego success is well known having performed many times in Moonlight productions, Old Globe productions and in other theatres. For the past 5 years, audience members have seen Bets as Mama Who in the Old Globe seasonal productions of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. She began in the early 1980’s at the Vista Summer Theatre Festival and got her first opportunity to perform at Moonlight in 1984 under the direction of former Moonlight Artistic Director Kathy Brombacher. Bets parents were very involved in the theatre world of Moonlight, with her mother Carlotta working on costumes and her father Jim building sets and eventually becoming the technical director for Starlight Productions. Bets would reference her family numerous times in her performance and the importance they had in encouraging her, practicing with her and supporting her budding career. Bets would attend Southern Utah University with an emphasis in classical music which would quickly evolve into the world of musicals. She would originate the role of Suzy Simpson in “The Marvelous Wonderettes” in New York. Malone would win a San Diego Critics Choice Craig Noel Award for her performance in “Next to Normal” in 2014.

Photos by TR Robertson

For this Saturday evening performance, Bets would perform songs from the Broadway musicals her favorite leading ladies were in as she told stories about the leading ladies and referenced what she liked about these ladies, many who she had seen in person and many she knew thru listening to their songs on LP’s over and over. As Bets spoke about the women, pictures of the ladies were shown on small side screens. The first star reference was Fanny Brice and her performance in “It’s a Fine Life”. Bets would also speak about her performance in many of the musicals her favorite ladies had performed in. Such was the case when she spoke about Ethel Merman in “Annie Oakley” as she sang “Moonshine Lullaby”. From the 1938 musical “Leave It to Me” she sang “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” sung by Mary Martin. Bets spoke about Nancy Walker, who was most commonly known for her comedy role on television, when she sang “Look Ma, I’m Dancing”, from the 1948 musical of the same name. Carol Channing was a favorite of Bets and she sang “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend”, from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”.

From the 1950’s musical “Bells Are Ringing”, Bets spoke about Judy Holliday and Bets mother’s performance in the musical when she was in college where her mom met her soon to be husband, Jim. Singing a number by Elaine Stritch would then lead to the final number from “Hello Dolly” and a story from Bets about performing in “Hello Dolly” at Moonlight at age 16 and again at the Welk where she would earn her equity card.

Steven Glaudini, current Artistic Director for Moonlight and Bets Malone’s husband, and Colleen Kollar Smith, Moonlight Managing Director, had introduced Bets at the start and assured the audience we were in for a special treat, and after the first half they were certainly correct. I asked Colleen why the format change for this evenings show and she stated the mixed table and individual chair seating “provided an opportunity for more people to participate in Club M and bringing Bets to Club M provided a chance to continue to support the development of performers in the cabaret setting”. Marketing Director Fred Tracey also said he was “very pleased with tonight’s crowd and the performance”. A normal Club M show with table seating only can hold around 132 people. With the mixed table and individual chair seating set-up the audience attendance increases to around 170 attendees.

The second half of the show would begin with Bets singing a medley from “Anything Goes”. She would also sing a number from “Bedknobs & Broomsticks” that had featured Angela Landsbury. She introduced a song she had written by telling a story about her fairly recent performance in “42nd Street” and finding out she was becoming “that girl”, the oldest member of the cast. Songs from the musical “Mack & Mabel” featuring Bernadette Peters, “Once Upon a Mattress” featuring Carol Burnett, and songs from Liza Minnelli would follow. Another featured star was Betty Buckley performing in “1776” and Bets told a story about when she was in “1776” during 9-1-1 and the cast and company raising over $30,000 for the Fireman’s Relief Fund. The audience was also told that there will be a special performance at Moonlight in July of this year of songs from “1776”. The “final broad” featured was Patti LuPone, who Bets referred to as the best Ava Peron from “Evita”. Bets sang a song from “The Baker’s Wife”, by Stephen Schwartz. She described this as a show that didn’t make Broadway, but a great show nonetheless. Ending the second half was a medley of songs from a musical bets said “I am chomping at the bit to do”, “Gypsy” by Julie Styne and Stephen Sondheim. A standing ovation brought Bets back to the stage to perform “Never go Back to Before” to end a wonderful evening of music, great stories and interesting facts about the Broadway world.

The new format of table seating and individual chair seating will be used again for the March 3rd, Daebreon Poiema – The Reason I Sing, performance. Tickets will remain priced at $60-$30-$20. Appetizers will be offered similar to those from this night – Korean beef tacos, poached shrimp crostini, spinach and feta phyllo triangles, chicken and sausage croquettes, artisan cheese and more. The next Club M performance will be on February 10th featuring Lucie Arnaz. This will be a three course meal and show for $85 each. Recently announced is a San Diego Symphony performance called “Rebels, Raiders and Superman”, music of John Williams on Saturday, March 24th at 7:30 pm at Moonlight Amphitheatre.

