Congratulations to Vista panthers (jr pee-wee)in winning championship in palomar conference.

Saturday. December 2 at 10 a.m. Vista’s panthers Will face off Holliesters Vikings. For Best of the West. Division 3 Jr pee-wee. Come and show your support. Admission to game $10 at Chaparral High School in Temecula. 27215 Nicolas Rd, Temecula, CA 92591