Ben Cabrera 2016 Youth of The Year Vista Boys & Girls Club

Vista, CA… A capacity crowd enthusiastically cheered on 23 Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Ben Cabrera, a senior at Mission Vista High, was named the 2016 Youth of the Year. Cabrera, 18, is actively involved in volunteering with the Club’s academic enrichment programs and also helps out with service projects to local soup kitchens and retirement homes. Cabrera hopes to attend a Cal-State University campus or UC school and major in psychology. The distinguished award was presented by Mayor Judy Ritter, The keynote speaker was Dr. Eric Chagala, founding principal of VIDA. Other special guests included Anne Green, Principal of Vista Magnet School and Vista City Councilmembers John Aguilera, Amanda Rigby and Joe Green.

From over 1580 Club members, the select group of Youth of the Year award winners included:

Jessica Padilla, Madison Middle School Youth of the Year, Fane Gerst, VIDA Youth of the Year, Grace Koumaras, Vista Magnet Youth of the Year, and Angel Manuel Vasquez, Raintree Youth of the Year (Vista High).

Other award honorees included:

Julie Martinez (Rancho Buena Vista High) Education, Tiger Green (VIDA) Male Middle School Athlete and Yvette Ramos (Madison) Female Middle School Athlete. Kyle Bouzida, Madison Scholar, Shane Hagerty, Madison Athlete, Joseph Large, VIDA Scholar, Anna Covaliov, Vista Magnet Scholar, Cynthia Molina, Vista Magnet Athlete, Yaira Perez, Raintree Scholar, Jose Larios, Raintree (Beaumont) Athlete, Aarion Swift (Maryland) Social Recreation, Brianna Robles (VAPA) Athletics, Aleena Decoud (Grapevine) Arts & Crafts, Kevin Sanchez (Maryland) Technology, Sophia Alvarez (Foothill Oak) Performing Arts, Janett Hernandez (Breeze Hill) Torch Club and Ana Mota (Maryland) Poetry.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista… Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 6-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2400 youth ages 5-18 provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

