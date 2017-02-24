Belching Beaver – An Evening With The Bruery

February 28th AN EVENING WITH THE BRUERY

Belching Beaver Tavern & Grill will be doing a dinner and tap takeover with The Bruery on February 28th! Makers of some of the best beers around and known for their versatility to pair with food. The Dinner will be 7 Beers and 5 Courses of amazing food prepared by our Executive Chef Ramiro. Purchasing a ticket for the dinner gets you early access to the full tap list before we make it available to the general public. Tickets will go fast so please purchase now if you are interested in joining us on fantastic culinary and beer journey.

