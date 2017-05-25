Belching Beaver Pub 980 – 4th Annual Classic Car Show

Saturday, June 3rd – Noon – 7 pm – Belching Beaver Pub980 – 980 Park Center Dr. Vista, CA 92081

Drive on down to Belching Beaver and help us celebrate our 4th Annual Classic Car Show. The event takes off at 12:00pm on Saturday, June 3rd and slows down at 7:00pm.

Bring your friends and cruise on by in the hottest car, truck, or motorcycle you have. There will be prizes, raffles, and people’s choice trophies given to the Beaver favorites. Purchase your ticket on this site to pre-register your vehicle and to ensure the best spot to display your ride.

For just $20 your ticket includes: Event entry, (3) 8 oz Beaver Brews of your choice, a raffle ticket, and live music. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Marsoc Foundation. The Foundation supports active duty and medically retired MARSOC personnel and their families, as well as the families of Marines who have lost their lives in service to our Nation.

We look forward to seeing you all there! Cheers!