Behind the Scenes at Laguna Beach’s Unique Pageant of The Masters

TR Robertson

TR Robertson –Since 1932, many visitors have made their summer visit to the beautiful beach community of Laguna Beach incomplete without taking in what has been described as “one of the most unique theatrical productions in the world”, The Pageant of the Masters. A small group of artists, in 1932, banded together to try and raise the spirits of locals, suffering through the Great Depression, by hanging their art on fences, trees and buildings and providing other entertainment for those attending, as well as hoping to sell some of their art. The following year several of the artists decided to further draw interest in the festival by dressing as costumed characters from works of art like Whistlers Mother and Mona Lisa, then parading through town and posing as the art work. This pageant ran for 8 days. Today’s pageant runs for 56 days.

This small beginning has led to a two month long festival featuring numerous art venues, workshops and classes, educational programs, concerts and other music programs, unique features like art and yoga, wine and art; highlighted by the amazing nightly presentation of “tableaux vivants” (living pictures). These living pictures employ numerous volunteers who literally step into the massively designed works of art by some of the most famous artists in the world. Today, over 1,200 people try out to be in the show with approximately 500 cast as either a cast member or working behind the scenes. Combined, over 60,000 hours of volunteer work is contributed by these dedicated people. There is a paid staff of employees consisting of artists, carpenters, electricians, sculptors, musicians, and other Pageant Staff who work year-round to put the pageant together. The Pageant show and the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, featured at the entrance to the Pageant grounds, draws over 140,000 during the run of the show. The Fine Arts Festival has been rated as one of the top festivals in the nation, with 140 of the most talented artists selected to present their work.

The Pageant of the Masters has grown, not only in staff to produce the show, but it has grown in the size of the facility where the Pageant takes place. The large out-door arena seats 2,629 people and is sold out nearly every night for the run of the show. Prior to the show, as patrons wait for the doors to the arena to open as the sun sets, visitors can wander around the uniquely designed Festival of the Arts grounds, speaking with the artists and viewing an incredible variety of art in multi-media presentations. Also on the grounds is the Terra Laguna Beach Restaurant, reservations recommended, and Gina’s Alfresco walk-up. Visitors can also bring in picnic dinners, following the rules listed on the Pageant’s web site. A Terra Wine Bar offers a selection of California wines.

Each year a theme is selected for the Pageant, which is used to center the selected “living” art work around. In the 2019 Pageant of the Masters, “The Time Machine” has been selected as the theme and will feature 36 art exhibits and 3 Empire Clock exhibits. From a press release from the Pageant, the 90 minute show, ““The Time Machine” will take audiences around the globe and into the past and future in search of great art and amazing stories. In a show that journeys through time and space, audiences can look forward to tributes to breakthroughs in both art and science. Highlights include an homage to American sculptor Malvina Hoffman, for her groundbreaking anthropological exhibit at Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History in 1933, as well as the 1913 Armory Show in New York which marked the dawn of Modernism in America.” What is amazing about the presentation, as you view the art pieces on stage, is knowing real people have assumed the people in the paintings and sculpture pieces, yet as you look at the piece on the stage, it is nearly impossible to tell that this is what you are looking at, and you only see a beautiful representation of the actual real piece of art. You can hear people gasp as the curtain pulls back to reveal the art work being depicted. Since 1936, the final piece of art work depicted is the Renaissance master, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper”. We were told this year’s show has a surprise finale and those attending should not leave early.

Members of the Media were invited to attend a behind the scenes tour of just how all of the Pageant comes together to present the art work on stage. As we entered the Festival grounds, it was obvious work was busily underway to prepare the various walls for presentation of the Fine Arts Festival. Several artists had been invited to set up their work to show the media what completed displays would look like. On hand tonight, and selected for part of the festival, was artist Jeff Horn (displaying for 18 years at the Festival), bronze sculptor victor Fisher (displaying for the first time at the Festival), artist Elizabeth McGhee (her grandmother showed art work at the Pageant) and abstract expressionist painter Lyn Hiner. Prior to entering the arena we were welcomed by Exhibits Director Ron Morrissette, who explained what our behind the scenes tour would include. Before entering the arena, I spoke with Dan Duling, a 39 year veteran of the Pageant, who is one of the script writers who develops what is read during the presentation of the art pieces as the curtains open on stage.

Entering the Pageant arena we were led past the stage to a large warehouse just outside of the arena. This warehouse is where the construction begins on the set pieces including props and frame work of the various art pieces that would appear in the show. The majority of what is used for the pieces is wood and Styrofoam. David Rymar was working on completing the finishing touches on one of the art pieces that will appear in the show. He has been working for the Pageant as a large scale artist for over 38 years and said he thoroughly enjoys his work. We next moved to the costuming and make-up rooms. Kim Knoulton, a make-up supervisor, was busy applying make-up to several of the volunteers, preparing them to take their place on one of the large art pieces we would soon see. In the make-up room, numerous stations were visible where the performers would sit for their nightly preparations for the part they would play in the art work. We were told the volunteers for the art pieces arrive in shifts depending on when they appeared on stage. For the most part, each of the volunteers is only in one art piece a night.

From the make-up room we were directed to a stairway to go to the backstage area where the actors would be carefully placed on the art piece they were assigned. They were carefully called out numerically, placed on the art piece and with the assistance of several technicians, using color print-outs of the actual art piece, they were moved into position, exactly matching the art piece they were depicting. In speaking with Richard Hill, a Technical Designer for over 34 years at the Pageant, he said the first several weeks of the Pageant the participants are a bit nervous, but as they become accustomed to the daily routine of preparation and presentation they settle down with what is needed to pull this show together. Richard also said their technical crew prepares the art pieces and the participants 5 sets ahead as the show begins. He also said the volunteer participants for the art pieces are divided into two casts, the Green Cast and the Blue Cast, which changes every week.

After the behind the scenes tour, we were ushered to seats in the arena and shown three of the art scenes for “The Time Machine” to see the results of the behind the scenes preparation. As the narration for each art piece echoed in the arena, the curtains drew back and we were treated to absolutely incredible presentations of “The Vintage Festival” by Alma-Tadema, “The Music Lesson” by Vermeer and the three Empire Clocks. As the curtain drew back each time, those in attendance gasp and applauded.

As shown by the three art pieces we were shown, those attending this year’s Pageant of the Masters are in for an amazing portrayal of works of art shown in the most unique way they will ever see art shown. The whole town of Laguna Beach, for two months, turns their attention to the world of art in all its forms. Art festivals are held up and down Laguna Canyon Road and the galleries in town are filled with people looking at work of many local artists. Tickets for the Festival of Arts will allow entrance to the Festival, the Sawdust Art and Craft Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair. Entering the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, prior to entering the Pageant of the Masters arena, patrons are immersed into a thorough art experience they will not forget.

The Pageant of the Masters runs July 7-August 31. The performances are nightly at 8:30 pm. Pageant ticket prices range from $15 to $240 and can be purchased at www.PageaantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378. Festival of Arts tickets can be purchased at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or call (949) 494-1145.

Artists featured in the article and in the slide show:

Jeff Horn – www.hornart.com

Victor Fisher – www.victorfisher.net

Lyn Hiner – www.lynhiner.com

Brad Neal – bsnarch@gmail.com

Mike Tauber – miketauber@sprintmail.com