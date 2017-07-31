“Behind the Mask” Vista Art Foundation Fundraiser

– Nadine Kaina …. On Saturday, July 29th as I arrived, there were incredible masks hanging everywhere. What unusual pieces of art! Portraying = cats, a unicorn, goats, rabbits, a rhino & lion, and of course various birds with beautiful or scary feathers. All for sale. You will probably see some of these at the Alley Art Festival, September 10.

I met Char Meeker, a Vista great grandmother, who is an artist and helped her daughter, Sheri Kraus and great grandchildren, make masks out of packing materials that looked like egg cartons only bigger, including yarn & string, made to look like hair, and all were in the silent auction along with many others. Char also paints with water color/acrylics and collage, “for the fun of it”.

Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

A Vista couple sitting behind me, Chris and David Smelser explained their costumes were made for a wedding celebration in New Orleans. Chris made the “gold satin, steam punk dress” and David explained, “an alternate Victorian history wording because steam and magic were used instead of technology.” Chris’ mask was made with beautiful peacock feathers and David, with dark black hair, had black raven feathers.

Sitting in a pretty maroon, long, dress was Leighton Gregor whose daughter Kelli Kehl lives in Vista, came from Tombstone, AZ to see the event. Kelli belongs to the group, “Spiral, Wicken’s, Earth Explorers” that helped at the VAF event with set-up and tear-down. Also, Mom provided some of the tasty appetizers and other refreshments.

Another couple, wearing attractive masks of piano keys and scary finger nails, were made by Hunter Sutton. She is a different artist — a live, chain saw, carving artist and will be at Alley Art creating pieces for sale or taking orders at Downtown Vista.

I spoke with President Jaydon Sterling and board members: Sonja Yaeger and Jonathan Cuyno.

Then it was time for the SHOW!

The Twisted Heart Puppetworks Founder, CEO, President and actress, Sonja Jaeger, introduced the original, debut, “a work in progress” production.

Snake Heart Jack, is a full-length puppetry play based on the book Plucker , by the artist BROM. Set in the 1940’s, in Charleston, South Carolina, this story follows the adventures of Jack, a toy doll who has been discarded by his 10-year-old owner, Thomas. When a malevolent (malicious) spirit is accidently made loose in Thomas’s bedroom, where Jack undergoes a magical transformation to save the day!

A warning told to the audience by director Sonja -“This is an adult, dark themed show with some colorful language. A 40-minute tale about love, dedication, root magic, and triumph over evil. It would consist of 48 puppets, 4 puppeteers behind a screen (called shadow puppetry) plus 5 cast members who performed in front of the screen.

A very creative, exciting, and well-done production. I was happy to be there at the “premier” event. I admit, being a bit apprehensive to attend an event that I might not know anyone, now I do know, many more Vistans!