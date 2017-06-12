Behind The Mask Masquerade and Art Show 6/12

Vista Art Foundation, Twisted Heart Puppetworks, and Spiral Earth Explorations announces The Behind The Mask Masquerade and Art Show! Tickets go on sale SOON so mark your calendars!

Cool features of this event-

*Art show

*Mask auction

*Live Adult Puppetry Theater

*Music

*Free Appetizers

*Wine and Beer

*Cocktail attire and Masquerade Masks encouraged

We are currently looking for artists who wish to contribute to this art show with 2D and 3D work that fits withing the Behind The Mask theme. If you are interested please visit http://www.vistaart.org/ contact and inquire about how to get involved! More info to come! Vista Art Foundation, info@vistaart.org 760-917-1337,

http://vistaart.org/theheartshow

Alley Art Festival 2017…Artists wishing to participate in the Artist Market must complete the following form. Upon selection into the market, artist will be notified within 5-7 business days and will have 48 hours to pay non-refundable booth fee.

***$50 for the first 50 vendors! Don’t wait – get your booth today!

Alley Art Festival, September 10, 2017 – 10am – 6pm

Downtown Vista

Questions? Please email artinvista@gmail.com ATTN: AAF ARTIST MARKET

Applying artists must have social media presence or a website – this information will be used to verify your work as an artist.

All booths are 10×10′. All artist vendors will provide their own canopy, table, chairs and displays. Load in / load out information will be provided during the week prior to the festival – approximately 3-5 days. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.