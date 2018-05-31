Beeline Bikes Continues to Expand Across California With New Franchise in San Diego

Beeline Bikes, the country’s largest mobile bike shop franchise, has launched Beeline Bikes of San Diego, which services Vista. Beeline Bikes of San Diego offers expert bike service and repairs to bicyclists of all ages and levels of cycling experience in Vista with a fully stocked mobile bike repair van that travels to the customer at the location, day and time of their choosing. In partnership with Raleigh and Diamondback Bikes, Beeline also offers bike sales, assembly, and delivery, as well as parts, service, and accessories throughout Vista.

Franchisee Jason Boles Launches His Third Beeline Bikes Territory in the Golden State

SAN CARLOS, CA– (May 2018) – Beeline Bikes, the country’s largest mobile bike shop franchise, announced today that existing franchisee Jason Boles has launched the company’s newest franchise in San Diego, California. Beeline Bikes of San Diego offers expert bike service and repairs to bicyclists of all ages and levels of cycling experience in the San Diego area with a fully stocked mobile bike repair van that travels to the customer at the location, day and time of their choosing. In partnership with Raleigh and Diamondback Bikes, Beeline also offers bike sales, assembly, and delivery, as well as parts, service, and accessories throughout greater San Diego.

“Since beginning my relationship with Beeline two years ago, I’ve been blown away by the success we’ve achieved together. Its operations practice and fulfillment models are second to none and what they bring to the table from a support and structure standpoint is industry leading,” said Boles. “I’m energized as I launch Beeline Bikes of San Diego and offer Beeline’s best-in-class services to the communities here.”

With territories in Arizona, Orange County and Los Angeles, Beeline Bikes of San Diego marks Boles’ fourth territory and the seventh territory for the brand in California. Jason Boles has been involved in racing and cycling for more than 20 years, and was team captain of the Northern Arizona University cycling team from 1993-1997. Prior to joining Beeline Bikes, he owned and operated insurance agencies throughout Arizona and was a multi-state territory sales manager for a national insurance carrier. Unfulfilled by his career in insurance, Boles took his passion for bikes and opened The Velo in 2015, a boutique bike shop located in the Downtown Phoenix Art District. He plans to continue to grow with Beeline Bikes, and has signed franchise development agreements to launch in Tucson and Northern Arizona, as well as Riverside, California.

Beeline will deliver any new bike purchased on the Raleigh Bikes USA and Diamondback Bikes websites in the greater San Diego area for no additional cost. Through its unmatched convenience and personal service, Beeline is reinventing how people interact with bike shops.

Founded in 2013, Beeline Bikes has serviced thousands of customers at their home, office or other convenient location. Beeline has developed a technology platform to streamline customer interaction, enhance operator efficiency and automate the supply chain, enabling owners and operators to profitably and efficiently run their own Beeline business. Beeline Bikes is currently expanding its network of mobile bike shops and offering franchise opportunities throughout the U.S. to qualified entrepreneurs to help grow the brand.

For additional information or to schedule an appointment online, please visit BeelineBikes.com or call 855-58-BIKES.

