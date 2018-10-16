“Beauty” Is Found Within The “Beast” At The Moonlight Amphitheatre

Suze Diaz — Vista, CA …A “tale as old as time” was splendidly presented this past weekend at the beautiful Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. Based on the French fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont and released as an American animated fantasy film in 1991 by Walt Disney Pictures, “Beauty and the Beast” is a beloved magical romantic story about a lovely provincial girl named Belle and the Beast, who is actually a young prince, cursed by an enchantress due to his arrogant behavior and as punishment, was transformed into a monster and his servants into household objects. To be restored to his former human self, the Beast must learn how to love and be loved in return by Belle in a certain amount of time or he and his servants will stay in their new body forms forever. The moral of the story is that beauty is found within; it is not the outside looks of the person but the inward characteristics that are truly valued.

Moonlight Youth Theatre is an education component of the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. The Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, supports art education for the youth in the community. Through the continued generosity of donors and sponsors, the funding supports year-round productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. This current production of “Beauty and the Beast” features 69 students and 20 student interns. Moonlight Youth Theatre is the only internship that invites both middle school and high school students to work and learn about theatre craft.

Photos by Suze Diaz

The play is wonderfully enchanting and the cast and ensemble is outstanding. Although many of the featured performers are making their debut with this production, the level of artistic quality is sensational by these young actors. Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini, Musical Director Lyndon Pugeda and Choreographer Colleen Kollar Smith’s superb collaboration to bring the story to life is a first-rate memorable and enjoyable experience. Set design, costumes and overall appearance is spectacular. From the delightful introduction to the town and townspeople by the ensemble in the musical number, “Belle”, the play captures the attention of the audience and carries them throughout the unfolding of the story.

High praise is given for the exceptional casting of notable characters. Madeline Edwards is undeniably delightful as the intelligent, sweet, young provincial lass, “Belle”. Her yearning for “more than life in this provincial town” is felt as she ponders of whether she will find similar dreams she reads in her books. The touching moment in the duet, “No Matter What”, between Belle and her eccentric inventor father, Maurice (warmly and lovingly played by Matthew Gerchufsky) shows the compassion, support and commitment they have for each other. Piatt Pund has great comedic concept of the vain and egotistical character “Gaston”. His determination to pursue and marry Belle with Andy Reynolds as his naïve and loyal wingman “LeFou” is hilarious to watch.

When Maurice gets lost in the forest on his way to the fair to present his latest invention, he finds himself looking for shelter and runs into the Beast’s castle. Jack Setran (as the bossy, uptight clock, Cogsworth), Josh Bradford (as the debonair, romantic candelabra, Lumiére), Mia Bregman (as the flirty, French feather duster, Babette), Gabbi Diaz (as the kind-hearted, motherly teapot, Mrs. Potts) and Malakai Basile (Mrs. Potts’ playful and innocent teacup son, Chip) are fantastic in their comedic timing of puns and character portrayals as the Beast’s unique household servants. The role of Beast is superbly played by the combined duo of Wyatt Rhinehart and Reece Ryden. Their portrayal of the Beast invokes a strong feeling of sympathy of the heart as he tries to have hope that Belle could break the spell. When Belle and Beast meet for the first time, the exchanges between them seems as if it would be impossible for the two to fall in love but their portrayal gives the wish of a glimmer of hope to the fully captivated and engaged audience. Music, singing and choreograph of the musical numbers are incredible in “Gaston”, “Be Our Guest”, “Human Again” and “The Mob Song” with impressive heartfelt renditions in “If I Can’t Love Her”, “Something There” and “Beauty and the Beast”.

Moonlight Amphitheatre is marvelous source of fantastic entertainment in North County! There’s no better way to spend this delightful time of the year than to be in the audience. Indulge yourself, your family and friends to an evening of music, fun and laughter! Remaining performances dates of this wonderful production are October 18 through October 20, 2018. Tickets can be purchased at the Moonlight Ampitheatre Box Office (Amphitheatre box office open at 5:30 pm on nights of performance) or online at http://www.moonlightstage.com/performances/beauty-and-the-beast

For more information of upcoming events, performances, productions and other news at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, please visit their website at http://www.moonlightstage.com/