Beautiful Candle-Lighting Ceremony Celebrating the Special People in Their Life

Hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice on Sunday, December 2

San Diego County, CA – October 30, 2018 – The community is invited to Light Up a Life, a special candle-lighting ceremony to celebrate the people whose lives have warmed our heart and whose memories illuminate our life. This family-friendly event will be hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. at the California Center for the Arts at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Light Up a Life blends inspirational messages, music, and a memorial ceremony to uplift hearts touched by loss, illness or sorrow. Admission and parking are free.

All attendees will be invited to light a candle during the memorial ceremony. In support of The Elizabeth Hospice’s nonprofit mission, a donation of $50 is suggested. Individuals can receive a 2018 keepsake ornament with a $100 donation, or a personalized ornament with a donation of $250 or more. Information on sponsorship opportunities can be found at bit.ly/lual2018 or by calling 760.796.3722 or emailing lual@ehospice.org.

About Elizabeth Hospice… a nonprofit healthcare leader, has been providing comfort and counsel to children and adults who are facing life’s most difficult challenge, and restoring hope to grieving children and adults who are feeling lost and alone. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 100,000 people in the communities it serves by providing medical, emotional and spiritual support, regardless of patient affiliation or ability to pay. The Elizabeth Hospice is accredited by The Joint Commission, and is affiliated with the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association, and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. To learn more, call 800.797.2050 or visit www.elizabethhospice.org