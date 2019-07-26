Bears for Badges, Plush for Good

North County — Patrol bag? Check. Ballistic helmet and shield? Got it. First aid kit and rescue sled. Packed. Cuddly teddy bears? Absolutely!

Call it the power of the plush. When you’re having a difficult time, there’s nothing better than a hug. Hand-sewn teddy bears riding along in the patrol cars of Sheriff’s Deputies are not just toys. They’re another tool we use to help comfort children during tense situations such as a domestic violence call to car crashes and house fires. The teddy bears give the children something to hold on to and tells them everything will be alright.

Bears for Badges was the idea of a retired deputy and his wife. Since the partnership started in January of 2019, Bears for Badges has donated nearly 400 hand-sewn teddy bears to the Sheriff’s Department. They include the Alpine, Julian, Lemon Grove, Poway, Ramona and Vista Sheriff’s Stations and Substations.

The movement to give children a hug through a teddy bear continues with another donation.

WHAT: Bears for Badges Donation

WHEN: Friday, July 26th – 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Front of Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station, 11486 Campo Road, Spring Valley

WHO: Lieutenant Jerry Hartman/Sheriff’s Department

Jeannie Stratis/Bears for Badges