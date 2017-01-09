Bear Roots Brewing Hosted BrewHaha Comedy with Zoltan Kaszas

Saturday evening, January 7, 2017, Bear Roots held BrewHaha Comedy Presents Zoltan Kaszas, featuring Aaron Frescas, Pete McCorvey, Dan Venti and Jesse Egan, hosted by SaraLee Steiner.

Hilarious comedy was paired with amazing craft beers by Bear Roots Brewing, Winner of the IHeart Radio Best Craft Beer San Diego County 2016 Award. Join them next month on February 11, 2017 for headliner Bijan Mostafavi.

Pre-purchase tickets at Bear Roots Brewing or bhcomedy.eventbrite.com. Must be 21+ ONLY. Get there early for a good seat.