Bear Roots Brewing Hold Grand Opening in Downtown Vista Last Week

May 10, 2018

The popular local brewery Bear Roots Brewery  opened a second tasting room with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday May 5th. The  Grand Opening of the tasting room was held at 135 East Broadway. The opening  was held  after the Rhythm & Brews event.  The relaxed environment, and private tasting room are just a few additions to the new location downtown Vista.  Bear Roots Brewing Company has ranked by San Diego Magazine as one of the best new breweries in San Diego.

The Rhythm & Brew Festival is and annual event and one of the the largest beer festivals in North County.

Photos by Philippe Carre   www.bountyphotographie.com

 

