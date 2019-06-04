Vista, CA — Be a mermaid at The Wave Waterpark with a special program geared towards ages 5-11. Participants explore what it’s like to be a mermaid with a tail and mono-fin for swimming!

Always be yourself. Unless you can be a mermaid, then always be a mermaid!

A special mermaid program geared towards ages 5-11. Create special memories by meeting a real mermaid and then exploring what it is like to be a mermaid complete with a tail and monofin for swimming!

Individual Class Details

Classes are held on Saturdays

before park hours

before park hours Participants will meet at The Wave Shack inside park for class

Participants will receive a certificate

of completion.

2019 Mermaid Class Times –

12 Per Participant

#1 – June 15, 2019

9:45-10:25am

#2 – July 13, 2019

9:45-10:25am

#3 – July 27, 2019

9:45-10:25am

#4 – August 10, 2019

9:45-10:25

#5 – August 24, 2019

9:45-10:25am

To reserve your class, please stop by The Wave office or reserve by phone at (760) 940-9283. Cancellations must be made at least three days in advance to receive your class refund minus a $5 processing fee Class minimum is 3 participants / Class maximum is 10 participants.

$22.95 Per Person

Complete Program Details

Includes all day admission ticket to Wave Waterpark

45 minute Mermaid Program hosted during waterpark hours

Minimum of 10 participants

(or paid for 10 participants)

Meal Options

Small Meal

$5 for 1 slice of pizza, chips, drink

$7 for 2 slices of pizza, chips, drink

$7 for 2 slices of pizza, chips, drink Cabana Options

Small Cabana $60

Large Cabana $80

Reserving Your Program

Mermaid programs must be booked 14 days in advance

$50 deposit required at time of booking.

To reserve your program please stop by The Wave office or call (760) 940-9283.

Cancellations must be made at least three days in advance to receive your deposit return minus a $5 processing fee



Mermaid Add On Details

Must be added onto any group or birthday program reservation.

45 minute Mermaid Program hosted during waterpark hours

Minimum of 10 participants

(or paid for 10 participants)

Reserving Your Program

Mermaid programs must be booked 14 days in advance

$50 deposit required at time of booking.

To reserve your program please stop by The Wave office or call (760) 940-9283

Program Details

One of our real mermaids will meet the program participants (approximately 15 minutes) for a show and tell time.

Participants will be given a mermaid name and taught a little about how to be a mermaid.

Participants will be put in a mermaid tail and monofin to learn to swim like a mermaid. (Weak swimmers will be provided a lifejacket and lifeguards will be on duty at all times. Tail sizes run from xs (4T) – XL (Youth 12-14). Monofins fit various sizes up to size 8 women’s foot.) *Participants do not get to keep the tail or monofin.

Important Information:

No outside food, drinks, coolers, or cakes are permitted inside the park. We are unable to store items for you. There is a grassy area outside the park if you wish to picnic.

Please let us know if there is anything we can do to make your event more memorable or special!