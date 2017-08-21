Bates & Atkins Author Senate Bill 197

SACRAMENTO – Senate Bill 197 is a bipartisan proposal authored by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) and Senator Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) that supports a public-private partnership helping California’s veterans. It is currently pending a decision in the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

In an Op-Ed published in the Sacramento Bee , retired USMC Major Steve Taylor shares his story about the assistance he received from a foundation to help him fight traumatic brain injury and explains how SB 197 would help other veterans.

Excerpted Op-Ed:

Most Americans have heard about the toll of traumatic brain injury on the military… Since 2001, more than 360,000 military service members have been diagnosed with TBI… through Senate Bill 197, the California Legislature is moving to assist a public-private partnership that returns 92 percent to 94 percent of active duty TBI sufferers treated to family and careers…



… Sen. Bates said at a recent appropriations hearing, “SB 197 is about stretching charitable dollars farthest and adding additional medical care infrastructure at the lowest possible cost.”

… The Assembly Appropriations Committee should move SB 197 out of the suspense file and to the Assembly floor. That way every member of the Legislature will be able to show California’s gratitude to those who have given our nation so much.