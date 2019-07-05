August 15th – 25th, 2019 – Based on the life of Rosemary Clooney

By Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman – Directed by Michael Marotta

Featuring Rachel Sorsa as Rosemary Clooney



Tenderly is based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America’s favorite girl singer. In this exhilarating and inspiring new musical biography, it offers a fresh, personal and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. We learn both the story of her successes on film, radio and TV, as well as her personal struggles.

The show features many of her signature hits, including “Hey There (you with the stars in your eyes),” “Tenderly,” and “Come On-A My House.” Indulge yourself in a musical that will leave you cheering at her triumphant comeback and singing these unforgettable songs.

Peter Sprague Jazz Trio

July 29, 2019 @ 7:30pmBack by popular demand, the Peter Sprague

Jazz Trio explores songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance, they play “Georgia” or add Cole Porter. The vibe is contagious and the sound pulls you in.

Ideation – by Aaron Loeb – July 22, 2019

Aaron Loeb brings a dark comic edge to this psychological suspense thriller, in which a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. As the lines between right and wrong are blurred, these characters must navigate the cognitive dissonances and moral dilemmas to decide for themselves if everything is, as it really seems.

