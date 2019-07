Vista, CA — A great opportunity to hone those skills this summer with Rancho Buena Vista High School head coach and former MLB player, Jesse English.

Jesse will be hosting three camp sessions in July and August.

Session 1: July 15-19

Session 2: July 29 – August 2

Session 3: August 5 – 9

For more details, see attached flyer or email BaseballCampJesse@gmail.com.