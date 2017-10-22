Barricaded Suspect – San Marcos

On October 21, 2017, at 8:31 p.m., San Marcos Deputies responded to assist San Marcos Fire with a report of a possible structure fire at 500 #93 Rancheros Drive in the city of San Marcos. Prior to the arrival of deputies, information was relayed that an adult male had been drinking all day, set his couch on fire and wanted to commit suicide by law enforcement. The subject was barricaded alone inside the residence and was reportedly armed with a handgun. Deputies established a perimeter, made evacuations of neighboring residences and attempted to talk to the man. The subject began breaking out windows and made demands for a phone. At 10:21 p.m., several gunshots were heard inside the residence and the subject made statements about shooting his television.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to assist. The CNT members attempted to establish a rapport with the subject with negative results. He continued to fire his handgun inside the house in an unknown direction. At 11:17 p.m., the subject fired his handgun and no other sounds or movements were observed from him. SED set a perimeter, deployed