Barbacoa, Carne Asada Burritos and Much Much More at California’s Mexican Food

The Unknown Eater

It happened to be my birthday when I was looking for a great place for food to bring home. I usually eat Popeye’s, but I decided to settle for something different this year. I love Mexican food, so I thought what better place than a restaurant just down the street from me. I arrived on foot outside a duplex of sorts with my target alongside a liquor store on Warmlands. Once inside, I smelled the aroma of a fresh stovetop cooking all sorts of yummy Mexican ingredients. I was not the only one who knew about this place as there was a constant amount of people coming in and out wanting a taste. I looked at the menu having prepared what I wanted prior to visiting. I cannot imagine having to decide on the fly as there was all sorts of different foods on there from tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas you name it! I got up to the counter and was greeted by an older lady who was very hospitable as I tried my best to pronounce the Spanish. I had to change the order as they ran out of the style of meat that I wanted, but I gladly went for something else I had never heard of before. Waiting for the order to arrive, I began to look around. The walls were painted a single color along with few decorations from Mexican culture. The place was quite small with a couple of tables in the building. They do have a patio out back where you can sit and view the mountains of Camp Pendleton from far away. The coolest thing that I saw was the cook who managed to handle all of the orders that were coming to him! I wish I recorded just how fast he cracked the eggs on the side of the stove. Those were flying out of his hands! He must have trained quite a lot! I got my order and headed home. This is where the taste testing began as I first tried the adobado taco which was quite small, but it was more of an appetizer. I love the singe of the lime as it melded with the meat. My main course was the barbacoa which was beef braised in this salty soup along with rice and beans which are a classic at Mexican restaurants. It might have been too salty, but I enjoyed it with the free tortillas that come with the meal. My family also gave positive reviews of their meals as well. If you want to try some great Mexican food for under $10, join the rising popularity at California’s Mexican Food! P.S. They are hiring.

California’s Mexican Food, 2147 East Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 • (760) 630-8511

Open 7 days a week from 5:45 am to 9 pm