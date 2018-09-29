Loading...
Bainer’s Key Interception & Norita’s 3 Yard Run Gives San Marcos A Win

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Excalibur Field-San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA-Friday, September 28, 2018:  In a very low scoring contest that was full of turnovers, penalties but good defensive battles by both ranked schools in North County. La Costa Canyon, 2nd ranked and previously undefeated at 5-1 had 7 penalties for 35 to San Marcos at 5-1 16 penalties for 125. The Knights were trailing 6-3 at the half and tied the game at 6-6 on Caleb Mancini’s 49 yards at 8:44 in the third quarter.  The key turnaround,  Maverick quarterback Marshall Eucker,  had 9 completions out of 21 attempts for 107 yards but threw a key interception to Knights Jalen Bainer who ran 25 yards for an interception and he  was tackled at the 3 yard line.

Jalen Bainer defensive back on the key interception for San Marcos said  “Our defense played well throughout the game this was a key contest for our school.  I studied film just went for the ball.  We went out and executed well on defense.”

” La Costa Canyon has outstanding athletes.”  ” The key touchdown by Aaron Norvita  turned our momentum and that is how we won the game.” said Jalen Bainer.

On the first play tailback Aaron Norvita (6 carries for 21 yards) scored the only touchdown of the game. He ran 3 yards for the score and the PAT which no good. With only 14 seconds left in the game, quarterback Dane Olsen’s  13 completions out of 24 attempts for 132. He was tackled in the end zone as the Mavericks recording a safety to make the final score San Marcos 12  La Costa Canyon 8.
The San Marcos Knights will be at El Camino on Friday, October 5 while the Mavericks of LaCosta will host the Jaguars of Valley Center kickoff for both games are 7:00 pm
