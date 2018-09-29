Bainer’s Key Interception & Norita’s 3 Yard Run Gives San Marcos A Win

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Excalibur Field-San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA-Friday, September 28, 2018: In a very low scoring contest that was full of turnovers, penalties but good defensive battles by both ranked schools in North County. La Costa Canyon, 2nd ranked and previously undefeated at 5-1 had 7 penalties for 35 to San Marcos at 5-1 16 penalties for 125. The Knights were trailing 6-3 at the half and tied the game at 6-6 on Caleb Mancini’s 49 yards at 8:44 in the third quarter. The key turnaround, Maverick quarterback Marshall Eucker, had 9 completions out of 21 attempts for 107 yards but threw a key interception to Knights Jalen Bainer who ran 25 yards for an interception and he was tackled at the 3 yard line.

Jalen Bainer defensive back on the key interception for San Marcos said “Our defense played well throughout the game this was a key contest for our school. I studied film just went for the ball. We went out and executed well on defense.”