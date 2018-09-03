Baila Con Nosotros (Dance with Us), at the California Center for the Arts In September

Música en la Plaza Music Series Returns for Another Season!

Escondido, CA – September 2018 – Bring your dancing shoes and join us for the return of Música en la Plaza. This is a free music series which happens every Friday in September from 6 pm-10 pm in the Lyric Court at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

From Cumbia and Huapango, to Salsa and Norteña, these rhythms will move you to get up and dance under the stars.

On Friday, September 7th, Sexteto Sonero del Caribe will be kicking off the 2018 season of Música en la Plaza.

Sexteto Sonero del Caribe is comprised of Alberto Diaz (bongo, vocals, musical director), Nelson Guzman (congas), Lester Matamoro (bass), Hector Rodriguez (guitar, vocals), Johnny Salinas (timbales, vocals), and Chris Schell (trumpet, minor percussion).

Dedicated to the traditional styles and rhythms, Sexteto Sonero del Caribe performs their very best in Son Cubano and Tropical Salsa music.

Although no RSVP is required and admission is free, you can RSVP here: http://bit.ly/2BFbtkB to stay informed about this and other free, community events at the Center.

Seating at bistro tables is also available for $12/seat or $40 for a table for 4. Table seating is very limited, so purchase your seats early!

During Música en la Plaza, our Food Truck Fridays will be going on from 6 pm-10 pm and our Center bar will be open as well.

Get more information about Música en la Plaza or to purchase a reserved seating: http://artcenter.org/events/category/espanol/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

###