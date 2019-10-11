“Bad Hombres Good Wives” At San Diego Repertory Theatre

“Bad Hombres Good Wives” is a Hilarious Play on Stage at San Diego Repertory Theatre

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — “Bad Hombres Good Wives” is a bit irreverent, a tad political, a little sexy and outrageously funny. The newest play on stage at the San Diego Repertory Theatre is the latest play written by San Diego Reps Playwright-in-Residence Herbert Siguenza. Siguenza is a founding member of Culture Clash, one of the most popular Latino ensembles in the nation. He was last seen performing solo in his highly successful play “A Weekend With Pablo Picasso” at New Village Arts in Carlsbad.

Photos by Jim Carmody

“Bad Hombres Good Wives” is like Telemundo gone wild. The characters are over the top, unique and performed with great timing and clarity. The comedy throws in Shakespearean references, a couple of shots at the immigration and border issues, slips in some funny religious scenes and a makes powerful statement about the relationships between men & women and the power of women in today’s world. The audience was roaring at times, applauding at times and laughing all of the time.

The play is set in 1992 in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, a central location for Mexico’s cartels. Playing the chauvinist cartel leader Don Ernesto is San Diego Rep veteran John Padilla. He is a perfect fit in this role as the ruthless, somewhat dimwitted cartel boss who has not stepped into the world that is changing around him. He is also very funny when he plays the fake professor who is set to marry the young Eva from the convent, and has amazing witty scenes with Don Mario and his mother Lucha Grande. Don Ernesto wants a subservient wife and a wife he can “customize”, and he thinks he has one in the young Eva.

Playwright Herbert Siguenza has the audience in stiches as he plays Armida, Don Ernesto’s female servant from an encounter he had with her former boss. Armida is a fiery, outspoken woman who tries to weave relationships within the complications of everyone involved, almost like the Padre in “Romeo and Juliet”, which is referenced in one of the comedies scenes. Later in the play the audience roars when Armida rips off her robe, when she is showing Eva what she needs to do on her marriage night, and Armida stands in all her glory in a leopard nightie and proceeds to show Eva the dance she needs to perform for her husband. Her description of what to do with guacamole provides everyone with a new look at what guacamole can be used for.

The naive future bride Eva is played by Yvette Angulo, making her San Diego Rep debut. Again, a great casting as Yvette presents a believable portrayal of the innocent Eva who slowly grows out of her shell, partially led by Armida. Eva’s responses to Don Ernesto brings rounds of applause. One of the funniest and most enjoyable characters on stage is Don Mario, played by another first timer for San Diego Rep, Jose Balistrieri. Jose is amazing as the young love interest for Eva, the grieving son of his father’s recent passing, the soon to be new cartel leader and the man who will risk all to fight for his love. His fight scene between two men who are bothering Eva at the train station is a wonderful display of the physical comedy he brings to the stage.

Playing Padre Alberto is Ricardo Salinas. The good Padre is not so good, but very funny. Roxane Carrasco plays Don Marios Banda performing mother, Lucha Grande. She opens the show with a rousing, funny Spanish song telling everyone how much she didn’t love her recently deceased husband. Make sure you keep track of her black eye patch during the show and you will be amazed at what she will bring to the stage in Act II, it is drop dead funny. Her speech about the power of women had everyone in the audience cheering. She reminds all women in the audience to “remain mysterious”.

Daniel Ramos III Plays Pedrito 1 and Salomon Maya plays Titto (and others). These two are the equally dim-witted members of Don Ernesto’s cartel and fill in as other characters. They also join in as members of Lucha Grande’s Banda. Adrian Kucho Rodriguez has a most unique role in the comedy. Adrian and his tuba appear throughout the performance playing along with the music or providing entertainment while set changes are going on.

The comedy is directed by San Diego Rep’s Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse. His Creative Team include composer Bostich, Scenic Designer Sean Fanning, Costume Designer Carmen Amon, Lighting Designer Chris Rynne, Sound Designer Matt Lescault-Wood, Projection Designer Samantha Rojales, Dramaturg Matthew McMahan and Stage Manager Heather M. Brose. The set changes are fast, especially with numerous scene changes. There is always something going on in in front of the stage during the quick set changes. Projected above the main set is information about the location of where the scene will be taking place or translations of songs sung in Spanish.

This is an absolutely perfect play to just step away from the trials and tribulations of daily life and the world in general. Even though the comedy will make a few references to situations in today’s world, it is done in such a hilarious way you laugh at it and move on. You will clap and sing along at various times, you will definitely laugh most of the time and have a fun experience at the theatre.

Tickets for “Bad Hombres Good Wives” are available at www.sdrep.org or call 619-544-1000. The play will run until October 27th at the Lyceum Theatre next to Horton Plaza. Parking is easy and there are numerous restaurants close by.