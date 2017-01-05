Backfence Society and The Woman’s Club of Vista Co-sponsor “Only Loser Litter” Event

The Backfence Society and The Woman’s Club of Vista present: A community trash clean up walk starting at the Vista Transit Center. We plan to meet at the VTC and split into groups to divide and conquer cleaning up litter in Vista. Please wear crazy, bright or loud clothing – we will also have capes on hand to add to the super hero vibes of the day, you will be a community crusader, spreading the message of putting trash in its place. This trash walk is open to all ages (children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult). Please visit our website www.onlyloserslitter.com to register. Volunteers assume all risk by agreeing to participating in the trash cleanup. Volunteers must observe traffic laws and use pedestrian pathways and sidewalks. We will be providing gloves, trash bags and pickers, but supplies are limited so if you have equipment you would like to bring please do! Wear comfortable shoes, hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and bring water!

We plan to walk on Sunday, January 15th from 11:30 am-1:30 pm – ending the walk in the Sonic parking lot to properly dispose of the trash collected. All participants are invited to join in a pizza party at Mother Earth to celebrate our efforts and talk about how we can spread the message far and wide that ONLY LOSERS LITTER! All volunteers will receive an Only Losers Litter decal. Next trash cleanup day is planned for Sunday, February 19 @ 11am. The March cleanup event will be at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista.