THE BACKFENCE SOCIETY, INC.  News

WELCOME TO THE CLUBHOUSE This is a new chapter for the Backfence Society, Inc. and a moment for celebration. We are proud to announce that we are moving into 110 S. Citrus, Suite F. in downtown Vista. Thanks to the great show of support from the community, we now have an official home. We are excited to invest in a clubhouse-space where people can connect through creativity, a place with opportunities for art education and collaboration. This now affords us the space to have more community workshops, host exhibitions, and engage audiences of all ages. Be sure to follow us on Instagram to get a peek at the progress or email backfencesociety@gmail.com to make an appointment for a walkthrough of the new space. To donate the Backfence Society Inc.

visit: backfencesociety.com/ donate MAGIC: Group Art Show / Fundraiser for Backfence Society Clubhouse SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18th 6-11pm 110 South Citrus Avenue, Ste. F, Vista, CA Seeking magical artwork donations to be used in a silent auction to benefit paying the rent at our new clubhouse! We are kindly asking artists to donate works of art (maximum size 8″x10″) reflecting the theme of MAGIC! We believe being industrious in art has brought us to this point, one where we now have a space to call home, but we also believe we have had some help from some “magic” out there. Magic can be the inexplicable, coincidental, perfect, sparkly, secretive, dark, mysterious, connective, other-worldly, mystical, incredible or extraordinary – the way we feel about art and the journey we have been on as the Backfence Society. If you are feeling generous and would like to be involved in this show by submitting your work for us to silent auction in order to raise funds to pay our rent/electric bill, we would be most grateful. 100% of the proceeds we raise will benefit our organization and it’s mission to engage community through art.

Submission Deadline is Nov. 16

Please email Sarah at backfencesociety@gmail.com for further information. DONATE TO THE CLUBHOUSE