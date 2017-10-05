Backfence Society Events

On display until Oct. 8 GROUP ART EXHIBITION

About…The Backfence Society, Inc., established in 2011, started as an autonomous group of north county San Diego artists working collaboratively to produce interactive art events. Recognizing a lack of proper venues and resources for artists to showcase their work, the Backfence Society established itself with intentions to foster relationships that mutually benefit the community and the artists living within.

The industrious nature of creativity leads to positive change in our community and the Backfence Society advocates lifting one another up by embracing the connection we experience through art and its different forms.

The Backfence Society is a non-profit 501(c)(3) serving artists and fostering leadership in the arts and its connection with audiences in an equitable manner