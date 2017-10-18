Aztecs in the NFL: Week Six



San Diego State has 11 alums on rosters throughout the league

SAN DIEGO – Midway through the NFL season, San Diego State alumni are continuing to contribute to their teams in the league.

San Diego State has 11 former players on rosters throughout the league, with three on practice squads and four on injured reserve.

A linebacker with the New York Giants, Calvin Munson recorded two solo tackles in a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Playing in all six games of his rookie season, Munson has started a pair of games, making 15 tackles (10 solo, five assisted) with a sack. Munson, who started all 41 games at outside linebacker from 2014-16 for SDSU, finished his collegiate career ranked sixth in tackles (301) and ninth in sacks (18.0). He was a three-time all-Mountain West pick, including a first-team selection each of his final two seasons. Munson signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft.

Versus the Broncos, Munson’s New York Giants teammate safety Nat Berhe assisted on one tackle, lining up for 13 plays on defense and 19 on special teams. In his fourth season with the New York Giants, Berhe has recorded one solo tackle and assisted on two others. For his career, he has made 38 tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Berhe was a three-year starter from 2010-13 and was the first Aztec safety in the MW era (since 1999) to earn all-conference honors in three consecutive seasons.

In a close loss against the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons free safety Damontae Kazee lined up for 10 plays on special teams. He has played in all five games during his rookie season with one start, recording 11 tackles (six solo, five assisted) with three forced fumbles. A cornerback in college, Kazee was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kazee finished his final year with 65 tackles (45 solo), seven interceptions for 156 yards, eight pass breakups, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry en route to being named the MW Defensive Player of the Year for a second straight season. Kazee, a three-time all-MW selection over his career (first team in 2015-16, second team in 2014), finished with a school-record 17 interceptions, 30 pass breakups (sixth at SDSU) and 214 interception yards (seventh at SDSU).

Brice Butler and the Dallas Cowboys had a bye week last week. The fifth-year pro is averaging 25.9 yards per reception with eight catches through five games, and four of his plays are for 30 yards or more. In his lone season with San Diego State in 2012 following a three-year career at USC, Butler played in all 13 games with eight starts, recording 24 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns. He was a seventh-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals starting long snapper Aaron Brewer, Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, Dallas Cowboys defensive back Leon McFadden and Philadelphia Eagles running back Donnel Pumphrey are on their teams’ respective injured lists.

Offensive linemen Daniel Brunskill (Atlanta Falcons), defensive end Alex Barrett (Detroit Lions), and Darrell Greene (Green Bay Packers) are on their teams’ respective practice squads.