Aztecs Become Bowl Eligible with Saturday Night’s Win at UNLV

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State became bowl eligible for the eighth consecutive season after beating UNLV, 41-10, Saturday night in Las Vegas.

One of 21 teams nationally to play in a bowl game each of the last seven seasons (2010-16) and one of just two schools from the Group of 5, the Aztecs are eligible to compete in eight bowl games, including the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., on Dec. 30 and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1.

Below is a list of the eight bowl games in which the SDSU is eligible to compete:

Date Bowl Game Location Conference Tie-Ins Dec. 16 Gildan New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque, N.M. MW/C-USA Dec. 16 Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas MW/Pac-12 Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho MW/MAC Dec. 24 Hawai’i Bowl Honolulu MW/American Dec. 26 Motel 6 Cactus Bowl^ Phoenix Big 12/Pac-12 Dec. 29 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz. MW/Sun Belt Dec. 30 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl* Tempe, Ariz. At-large/At-large Jan. 1 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl* Atlanta At-large/At-large

* New Year’s Six bowl game

^ The Mountain West is the primary backup for the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl.

Details about purchasing bowl tickets are forthcoming.

Ranked 19th in the latest AP poll and 18th in the Amway Coaches Poll, SDSU is off to its first 6-0 start since 1975. San Diego State has won eight consecutive games, and is 14-2 in its last 16 games and 27-3 in its last 30.

The Aztecs (6-0, 2-0 MW) play host to Boise State (3-2, 1-0 MW) at 7:30 p.m. PT Saturday at SDCCU Stadium.