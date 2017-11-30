Award-Winning Star Of “Glee”, Jane Lynch, Swings Into Town

Escondido, CA. – November 2017 — The California Center for the Arts could not be more excited to ring in the holidays with Emmy & Golden Globe winner, Jane Lynch!

Since bursting onto the scene in the classic comedy Best in Show, Ms. Lynch has proven to be a versatile and energetic performer on stage and screen. An actress who refuses to be pigeonholed, Ms. Lynch has not only stolen the spotlight in comedies like Role Models or Wreck-It Ralph, she’s hosted popular game shows, variety shows, and released her own music.

Well, now Ms. Lynch hits the road alongside Kate Flannery (The Office) and Tim Davis (Glee); the trio delights and inspires as they perform some of the most cherished Christmas songs of all time!

A Swingin’ Little Christmas is Jane Lynch’s newest record, featuring a wide range of Christmas hits with clever jazz arrangements, sentimental swing, and tight vocal harmonies. An homage to the classic Christmas records of the 1950’s and 60’s, this show will bring a smile to your face, a skip to your step, and warm your soul with holiday cheer.

Don’t miss your chance to catch this winter wonderland on stage Saturday, Dec. 16th at either 2pm or 7:30pm!

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.