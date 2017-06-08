Award Winning Musical Now at North Coast Rep in Solana Beach

TR Robertson ..A talented cast, a wonderful range of voices, a moving story and amazing on stage chemistry equals a theatre experience you will not soon forget. This is what audience members will take with them as they leave the theatre after seeing the latest production at North Coast Rep, “The Spitfire Grill”, music and book by James Valcq and lyrics and book by Fred Alley.

The musical, based on a 1996 movie of the same name, by Lee David Zlotoff, starring Alison Elliott as Percy, Ellen Burstyn as Hannah and Marcia Gay Harden as Shelby, appeared Off-Broadway in 2001 at the Duke Theatre. This popular musical won the prestigious Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater.

North Coast Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein said this season has had as its prime objective bringing a variety of plays and musicals to the stage. Everything from American classics to classic comedies to newer plays to award winning plays. Bringing “Spitfire Grill” accomplishes many of these objectives as this is a first time performance of this play at North Coast, a moving musical with a great cast.



















Photos by Aaron Rumley

The musical begins with a young woman, Percy Talbott, being released from a 5 year sentence of manslaughter for killing her step-father, more on this later. Percy has “thrown a dart” and picked Gilead, Wisconsin, as the town to start a new life. In ancient Hebrew Gilead was a place of healing and an old American spiritual “There is a balm in Gilead” refers to healing by believing. Percy takes a bus ride to this small town and will find the residents are not as willing to accept and outsider, especially one with a prison record. She does have a job waiting for her, a waitress at The Spitfire Grill, the town’s only eatery. Greeting her is the town sheriff, Joe Sutter, who lays out her responsibilities and parole restrictions. He takes her to the restaurant to meet the owner, Hannah Ferguson. Along the way she will meet Caleb Thorpe, a disgruntled former foreman for a closed quarry now trying his hand at selling real estate and his wife, Shelby, seemingly under Caleb’s control. The other regular at The Grill is town busy body, postmaster and nose in everyone’s busy lady, Effy Krayneck. Slowly, Percy begins to win over the town folk, help Shelby stand on her own two feet, help Hannah achieve a dream of dealing with The Grill, win the heart of Sheriff Joe, even win over the town busy body, Effy. Percy helps Hannah dream up a raffle scheme to raise money to sell The Spitfire and Shelby will join in as the three friends will become closer. She will also help in the discovery of who the mysterious visitor from the woods is, a bit of a traumatic revelation for many in the town. Percy will also begin to deal with the traumatic situation she found herself in with her step-father and what she had to deal with while in prison.

Wonderful ballads, catchy songs, a combination of a little bit of country and a little folk sound will all mix with the development of the story. But all of this would not have worked if it was not for a tremendous cast, perfect in their roles for this musical. Lead Aurora Florence as Percy Talbott had great stage presence and a powerful voice. Aurora was a founding member of Imagine Dragons and a graduate of BYU’s musical theatre. “Into the Frying Pan” was an entertaining, fast paced song she sang as Percy was learning how to run the kitchen, after Hannah fell and broke her foot. “Shine” was a powerful song about discovering how you fit into this world, helped with a colorful series of scenes shown on the three backdrops. Marty Burnett – Scenic Designer, Matthew Novotny – Light Design, Andrea Gutierrez – Prop Design, along with Director Jeffrey B. Moss, used the three backdrops and minimal props in such a way as to create easy movement on stage. The kitchen island was a central prop that many of the scenes revolved around.

Complementing Aurora, another powerful singer, Devlin, as Grill owner Hannah Ferguson, shows her range in “Come Alive Again” and the emotional “Way Back Home”, sung to her son, Eli, who has been hiding in the nearby woods ever since he deserted from the military during the Vietnam War. The softer sounds of Shelby, played by veteran actress Meghan Andrews, brings a calm to the chaos of The Grill and the lives of those around her with songs, “When Hope Goes” and “Wild Bird”, as she comforts Percy when she finds out about Percy’s past. Strong male vocalists also play significant roles in the musical. The conflicted Caleb, played by NC Rep veteran Kevin Bailey, and the town sheriff Joe, played by Kevin Earley have stand out numbers. Caleb laments the hard life he has led and the trouble he has had to deal with in “Digging Stone” and Joe also is dealing with decisions in his life, staying in Gilead and building a home on land he will inherit or move on to another city and another life when he sings “This Wild Woods” and “Forest for the Trees”. Earley has Broadway and National tour credits in his resume and Bailey has performed in San Diego and Los Angeles in numerous productions.

Maggie Carney plays the town busy body, Effy Krayneck, and is perfect for the role. Her on stage mannerisms and facial expressions grind even on Hannah, but she too will succumb to the changes going on in Gilead. Maggie is making her NC Rep debut and has performed in many San Diego County productions. He doesn’t say a word, but Matt Thompson as the Visitor, we find out later this is Hannah’s son Eli, has a large stage presence. He has several moving scenes, when he takes Percy deep into the woods to show her the beauty of this part of the county and when he finally returns to be with his mother after living away from her for years. Hannah’s only contact with him up to this time is leaving an occasional loaf of bread or a blanket. Matt is an NC Rep veteran.

This is a play about healing, coping and adapting to changes. Hannah says to Percy, “If the wound goes real deep, the healing can hurt just as bad as what caused it”. There will be lots of healing going on in this play. The cast and company of North Coast Rep presented a moving, heartfelt production under the direction of accomplished director Jeffrey B. Moss. Mr. Moss has staged over 35 national and international productions. A behind the scenes group of musicians, under the direction of keyboardist Alby Potts included Nikko Nobleza on guitar and mandolin, Catherine Gray on Violin and George Spelvin on cello.

Tickets for “The Spitfire Grill” can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or call 858-481-1055.