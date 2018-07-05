Award-Winning LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Opens At New Village Arts

CARLSBAD, CA. July 2018 – New Village Arts Theatre is excited to announce its upcoming production of LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL, with book by Heather Hatch, music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, directed by NVA’s Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner, with music direction by Tony Houck and choreography by Kyle Hawk.

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the hit MGM film of the same name, LEGALLY BLONDE tells the story of Elle Woods, a blonde Malibu socialite who enrolls in Harvard Law School to impress her ex. Along the way, she tackles stereotypes and scandal, impressing fellow law student Emmett Forrest, and helping her brassy and lovesick hairstylist find the confidence to follow her dreams. Full of adventure, excitement, and exploding with unforgettable songs and dynamic dances, LEGALLY BLONDE is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Kristianne Kurner kicks off New Village Arts’ eighteenth season with this massive show, directed with NVA’s signature intimacy and creativity. She is joined by longtime NVA music director Tony Houck (MD: THE SECRET GARDEN, BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY, OKLAHOMA!) and choreographer Kyle Hawk, making his NVA debut.

Danielle Levas returns to NVA as Elle Woods, having last been seen in THE 1940s RADIO HOUR. Levas has performed with such companies as Moonlight Amphitheatre, San Diego Musical Theatre, and The Welk. NVA is happy to welcome back several performers, including Steven Freitas (AVENUE Q) as Professor Callahan, Catie Marron (BUDDY) as Brooke Wyndham, Marlene Montes (THE 1940s RADIO HOUR) as Paulette, and Roma Watkins (SUMMER AND SMOKE) as Chutney. Making their NVA debuts are Cassie Bleher as Vivienne, Allyce Calloway as Margot, Sittichai Chaiyahat as Emmett Forrest, Gina Maria Cioffi as Serena, Cody Ingram as Warner Huntington III, Joel Miller as Kyle, Molly O’Meara as Pilar, Thomas Reasoner as Aaron, Trevor Rex as Dewey, Nikos, and others, and Erin Vanderhyde as Kate and Enid.

Houck has assembled a live band that includes Marc Akiyama (BUDDY) as Assistant Music Director and Keyboards 2, Kyle Bayquen on Bass, and Nobuko Kemmotsu (AVENUE Q) on Drums/Percussion. A number of designers have also returned to NVA for LEGALLY BLONDE, including Alex Crocker-Lakness (Lighting Designer), Christopher Scott Murillo (Scenic Designer), Samantha Vesco (Costume Designer), Kevin Kornburger (Stage Manager), and TJ Fucella (Sound Designer).

LEGALLY BLONDE is normally performed with several dozen performers. As it has done with musicals such as OKLAHOMA!, New Village Arts has found creative solutions to its small venue size. Nearly every cast member plays multiple roles and LEGALLY BLONDE will showcase the diversity and range of the performing ensemble.

The production will run from July 20 to September 8, 2018.

“Ridiculously Enjoyable!” — The Independent

“Smart, Sassy, Spectacular!” – The Daily Telegraph

“Smartly engineered, good looking, high energy and hilarious!” – Variety QUICK FACTS: LEGALLY BLONDE at New Village Arts Runs: July 20 – September 8, 2018 Pay-What-You-Can Previews: July 20 – 27, 2018 Press Opening: Saturday, July 28 at 8 pm For Press