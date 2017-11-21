Avoid These Times at the Airport for Holiday Travel

Holiday travel can be notoriously stressful – unexpected weather delays, lost luggage, long layovers – but it doesn’t have to be. To help, Lyft San Diego pulled some data from last year to show the busiest days/times for airport rides to help travelers plan ahead. Based on the findings:

Busiest pickup dates/times from the San Diego International Airport (in descending order by ride volume):

Sunday after Thanksgiving (busiest time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. ) Monday after Thanksgiving ( 8 a.m. ) Day after Christmas ( 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. ) 2nd day after Christmas ( 8 p.m. to midnight )



Busiest drop-off dates/times at the San Diego International Airport:

Wednesday before Thanksgiving ( 4-7 a.m. , 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ) Friday before Christmas ( 4-7 a.m. ) Thursday before Christmas ( 4-7 a.m. )



“As expected, there are certain days, like the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, that are traditionally packed days at the airport,” Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng said. “However, the data also shows us that people want to try and spend as much time with their families as possible, getting to the airport early mornings prior to the holiday and returning late evening on the last day possible before work or even the morning of work.”

“Lyft is a reliable and affordable travel companion but, as during any holiday or busy weekend, we always recommend planning ahead so you can enjoy a stress-free and relaxing holiday,” Meng added.

